  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Times Square New Year's Eve security briefing, 11 a.m.
POSTAL SERVICE

USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death

Shutterstock Image

GRANT, Alabama --
U.S. Postal Service officials say they've apologized to an Alabama woman who says her package of six live canaries arrived, but the birds were crushed and dead.

Rhonda King tells Al.com that the box containing the birds was marked with tire tracks when it arrived from Texas earlier this month. King said the birds were in an approved box designed to let them breathe.

But when it was delivered to King's hair salon in the northeast Alabama city of Grant, King said the postmaster told her, "well, your birds arrived, but they're not alive."

Postal Service spokeswoman Debra Fetterly said in a later statement to The Associated Press that local managers offered an apology and would work to find "a solution the customer finds acceptable."
Related Topics:
petspostal servicepost officebirdsanimal crueltyAlabama
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POSTAL SERVICE
Postal carrier's quick thinking saves customer's life
Find out what mail you're getting before it's delivered
Price of stamps will go down for the first time in 97 years
Lieutenant in arrest of postal worker put on modified duty
More postal service
PETS
Kitten from NY rides under hood of pickup for 600 miles
16 Signs you're really a dog person
Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
Dog senses owner is back home from Air Force
More Pets
Top Stories
2 injured in Queens double shooting
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run while hooking up car
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Dad accused of hitting, killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve
Woman killed in Canarsie hit-and-run
Show More
Man missing 30 years ID'd in another state with DNA
Water flies into air after cars crash, 1 hits hydrant on Long Island
Texas Cop Orders Teen to Do Push-Ups Over Suspected Pot Smoking
EXCLUSIVE: New clues in search for DJ's fatal hit and run driver
US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos