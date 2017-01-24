  • BREAKING NEWS New York City Mayor de Blasio budget address
PET RESCUE

VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained in Long Island backyard for 15 years

SHIRLEY, Long Island --
A Long Island animal rescue group has freed a neglected dog that they say spent the last 15 years of its life shackled by a heavy chain in the backyard of a Suffolk County home.

The Smithtown-based Guardians of Rescue recovered Bear, an elderly Lab-chow, from a residence in Shirley last week after fielding reports of a dog that appeared to be in need of assistance.

Watch video of the dog's rescuers cutting his chain here:
Members of the organization quickly realized how poorly Bear was being treated when they dropped off a new doghouse for him.

Robert Misseri, founder of Guardians of Rescue, says that's when the group knew they had to do something to make a difference in the dog's life.

Bear's former owner agreed to give him up after some convincing and he's now available for adoption.
