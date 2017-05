The Pennsylvania SPCA doesn't just care for dogs and cats, they have donkeys too.A miniature donkey that was rescued months ago in Philadelphia named Sadie just gave birth to a baby boy.And now, the SPCA is asking for the public's help to give the animal a name.You can choose from five suggested names or submit your own.You can cast your vote here and also make a donation to help pay for the baby donkey's medical care.