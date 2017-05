There's good news about a whale on Long Island that was stranded on a beach.The whale is now free.Police say the Minke Whale was first spotted stranded in Hampton Bays in Suffolk County.It was believed to be a young male about 12 feet long.The whale did not appear to have signs of trauma when it was found.Southampton Town Police say several crews worked together to help the whale swim back into the inlet.There's no word on how it became stranded.