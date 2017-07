A woman in New Jersey is recovering after she was attacked by a rabid fox.It happened on July 19th on Chestnut Hill Place in the Town of Glen Ridge.A neighbor tells Eyewitness News the woman was babysitting some kids who were playing outside.The fox was acting aggressively towards the children, so the woman tried to scare it away and that's when it attacked.Some construction workers nearby ran over and killed the fox.The woman was not seriously injured.