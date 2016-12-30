PETS

Tennessee woman leaves entire $1.2 million estate to animal shelter

FILE

ELIZBETHTON, Tenn. --
A Tennessee woman's $1.2 million estate has gone to the dogs - and cats, too.

The Johnson City Press reports Glenda Taylor DeLawder's bequest to an animal shelter was announced Christmas Day on the Carter County government website by Mayor Leon Humphrey.

Humphrey says $540,000 will be given to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas. It also pay for a new van that can be converted to transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

Construction will begin on the shelter expansion Jan. 9, and Humphrey says the van is scheduled to arrive by March 1.

DeLawder, who is described by her family as being an avid animal lover, died in November 2015.
Related Topics:
petsanimal newsu.s. & worldfeel goodTennessee
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
Kitten from NY rides under hood of pickup for 600 miles
16 Signs you're really a dog person
Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
More Pets
Top Stories
Officer jumps into moving car to rescue child from intoxicated driver
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
Mother dies, 2 daughters injured in chairlift fall
Crews search for missing plane carrying 6 in Lake Erie
Rap group Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M
Police: Man crashes car into pool deck, floods house, runs off naked
Show More
Serena Williams announces engagement on Reddit
Iconic Carnegie Deli closing at midnight
Unprecedented security planned for New Year's Eve in Times Square
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos