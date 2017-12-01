MARTIN SHKRELI

US wants 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli to forfeit $2M Wu-Tang album

EMBED </>More Videos

The government wants to seize Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

By TOM HAYS
NEW YORK --
The government wants to seize Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album.

The recording that Shkreli has boasted he bought for $2 million is on a list of assets that prosecutors argue the jailed former pharmaceutical CEO should forfeit after his conviction earlier this year in a securities fraud scheme involving two failed hedge funds.

In a letter filed this week in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors told a judge that Shkreli is on the hook for $7.3 million.

The 34-year-old "should be held financially responsible and forfeit this amount as it was obtained by him as a result of the fraud," the letter says.

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album, prosecutors say Shkreli should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, his interest in a pharmaceutical company and other valuables including a Picasso painting and another unreleased recording that he claims he owns, "Tha Carter V" by Lil Wayne.

Defense attorney Ben Brafman said on Friday that Shkreli would fight the forfeiture.

"Our position is clear: None of the investors lost any money and Martin did not personally benefit from any of the counts of conviction," Brafman said in a statement. "Accordingly, forfeiture of any assets is not an appropriate remedy."

The boyish Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug and for his snide online "Pharma Bro" persona.

A judge revoked Shkreli's $5 million bail and threw him behind bars in September after he offered a $5,000 bounty on Facebook for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair. He's due back in court for sentencing early next year, when the forfeiture demand will be decided.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
martin shkrelipharmaceuticalsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARTIN SHKRELI
Motion to revoke Shkreli's bail over alleged Hillary Clinton threats
'Pharma Bro' defies advice to keep quiet before fraud trial
Former pharma CEO Martin Shkreli could face added fraud charges
VIDEO: Pharma CEO Martin Shkreli refuses to testify, smirks and laughs during hearing
More martin shkreli
Top Stories
Missing Florida teen found safe in New York
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
Neighborhood Eats: Sushi with a South American twist
Police: Suspected shoplifter dies after swallowing substance
Unsolved: Mom murdered execution-style in apartment stairwell
McDonald's manager gets $110K for tip on murder suspect
Sex abuse allegation at Long Island 'Massage Envy'
Show More
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Wig-wearing robber still sought in Bellagio casino heist
Police: Teen stabbed and set on fire, met killer on Facebook
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
More News
Top Video
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video