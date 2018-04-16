MEEK MILL

Philadelphia DA says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed

EMBED </>More Videos

District attorney says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A dance party erupted in the streets outside a courthouse in Philadelphia Monday after the city's district attorney said rapper Meek Mill's convictions should be vacated and he should have a new trial.

The district attorney's announcement came during a hearing, but the judge is still refusing to release Mill on bail.

His lawyers say they will reach out to a higher court to get their client out pending the trial.

The Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Mill's lawyers have unsuccessfully appealed the sentence multiple times and have called for Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself from the case.

A group of supporters are rallying outside of the courthouse and celebrated the announcement from the district attorney.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmeek millPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
MEEK MILL
Rev. Al Sharpton visits rapper Meek Mill in prison
Rapper Meek Mill takes on community service in bike case
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
More meek mill
Top Stories
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
Rainstorm sparks flooding, downed trees and wires
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
Show More
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
Elderly mother, adult daughter killed in 2-alarm Queens fire
Granddaughter: Barbara Bush is 'a fighter,' in good spirits
James Comey: President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
More News