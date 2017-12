A phony doctor is facing some very real charges in the death of a woman whose decision to get buttocks injections resulted in her death.Kelvin Richardson of Queens is now charged with manslaughter in the death of Latesha Bynum of Harlem.Officials say, the 31-year-old died after receiving silicone buttocks injections at an apartment in Gramercy Park in July.Richardson, the so-called "doctor" of the practice, has six prior arrests.A woman who acted as his nurse is also charged with manslaughter in the case.