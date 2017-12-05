NEW YORK (WABC) --A phony doctor is facing some very real charges in the death of a woman whose decision to get buttocks injections resulted in her death.
Kelvin Richardson of Queens is now charged with manslaughter in the death of Latesha Bynum of Harlem.
Officials say, the 31-year-old died after receiving silicone buttocks injections at an apartment in Gramercy Park in July.
Richardson, the so-called "doctor" of the practice, has six prior arrests.
A woman who acted as his nurse is also charged with manslaughter in the case.