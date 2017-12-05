Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case in NYC

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A phony doctor is facing some very real charges in the death of a woman whose decision to get buttocks injections resulted in her death.

Kelvin Richardson of Queens is now charged with manslaughter in the death of Latesha Bynum of Harlem.

Officials say, the 31-year-old died after receiving silicone buttocks injections at an apartment in Gramercy Park in July.

Richardson, the so-called "doctor" of the practice, has six prior arrests.

A woman who acted as his nurse is also charged with manslaughter in the case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
plastic surgeryarrestNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Toddler rushed to hospital after eating bag of drugs
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital
Woman arrested after driving with NJT sign through roof of car
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Man killed in front of family during robbery in driveway
Wildfire threatens several thousand homes in Southern California
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Show More
Robber steals $700K worth of watches in UES smash and grab
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
NYCHA chairwoman grilled over lead inspections
Police: Man tried to kiss, lick woman's shoes at Walmart
VIDEO: John Oliver confronts Dustin Hoffman over allegations
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos