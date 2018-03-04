  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Photo released of suspect in robberies of men lured by dating web site

The NYPD released a photo of one of the suspects in a Bronx robbery pattern.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police have released a new photo of one of the suspects accused of luring six men to a building in the Bronx, and attacking them.

The NYPD identified him as 24-year-old DeManuel Lawton.

Investigators say Lawton, along with two others, attacked and robbed men who responded to a profile on a social media dating web site.

In five cases, police say victims communicated with a woman via the web site and agreed to meet her at a location on Park Avenue.

They were then confronted by two or three men who robbed them of their property, including wallets, iPhones, cash, and in one case, an electric scooter.

So far police have arrested two men in the case.

23-year-old Nathaniel Baptiste faces multiple charges, including robbery, menacing, and false personation.

32-year-old George Livermoore is charged with robbery.

Police describe Lawton as a black male, approximately 25-30 years old, 6' tall, with a light complexion, slim build, a heavy beard and short, curly black hair.

Police say he used a stolen ATM card to make unauthorized withdrawals at TD Bank locations.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

