PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America

A new report reviewed workplace fatality rates to reveal the nation's 25 most deadly jobs.

To determine the 25 most dangerous jobs, financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St. reviewed fatal injury rates for 62 occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.
According to the report, travel is the most dangerous aspect of many of the jobs on the list. Taxi drivers, chauffeurs, truck drivers, and garbage collectors, transportation incidents accounted for at least half of all work related fatalities in 2016.

In several other jobs, slips and falls accounted for a considerable share of deadly accidents, 24/7 Wall St. found. Tools of the trade - such as powerful saws and other heavy equipment - also could pose a deadly threat to workers.

