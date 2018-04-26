Live Broadcast
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, molesting woman
Thursday, April 26, 2018
See photos from the courthouse after actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Related Topics:
bill cosby
sexual assault
trial
pennsylvania news
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty of all charges in sex assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Man whose pit bull attacked woman on subway charged
Suspect in crash that killed 5 charged in 42-count indictment
Exclusive: Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale
Subway closing 500 stores in US
NJ man finds hungry bear enjoying midnight snack on deck
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Show More
Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 11 hurt
Driver miraculously survives after van falls off overpass
Victim recounts terrifying home invasion caught on camera
Brooklyn teacher accused of sex with teen in school bathroom
Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member
More News
