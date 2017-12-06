PHOTOS: Creek Fire burns near Sylmar, Lake View Terrace

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">&#39;&#39;Use caution on U&#47;S 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara. Fire is burning on both sides of the highway,&#39;&#39; the Ventura Co. Sheriff wrote on Twitter. (VENTURASHERIFF&#47;Twitter)</span></div>
The Creek Fire has burned over 11,000 acres near Sylmar and Lake View Terrace.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfirecal firecaliforniaphotos
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Woman arrested after driving with sign through car roof
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Yankees to introduce former playoff hero Aaron Boone as manager
Winds churn California wildfires as thousands evacuate
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
Show More
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
Reward offered in fatal Monroe Township hit-and-run
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos