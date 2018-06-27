Pilot arrested after Cape May, New Jersey beach landing

EMBED </>More Videos

Pilot arrested after landing plane on Cape May beach. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

CAPE MAY, N.J. --
The pilot who fled after landing his plane on a beach in Cape May, New Jersey has been arrested.

James Dahlen Jr., 51, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday morning. He was charged with criminal trespass and faces up to 18 months in prison.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Bob Brooks on Action News at 4 p.m. on June 25, 2018.


Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said additional charges may be filed.

Dahlen is a mechanic for Paramount Air Services, the banner plane company that owns the Piper PA12. The owner of Paramount Air says the pilot is her stepson, who took the plane after-hours on Sunday night.

Several eyewitnesses caught video of the plane in flight. In one video, taken in Wildwood, the pilot can be seen coming dangerously close to homes, boats along the bay and even crowded beaches.



EMBED More News Videos

Arrest warrant issued for pilot: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., June 26, 2018.



People say they thought he was just someone trying to show off, but then it looked like he could crash.

"It looked like it was going to be bad," said Kyle Kreisler. "He kept going up and nosediving."

Clark Morris of Wildwood says the plane was "probably three feet above the antennas of my boat. I was ready to jump overboard."

Officials say Dahlen flew farther south, and that just before 8 p.m. the plane landed on the beach inside the secure Coast Guard training facility in Cape May.
EMBED More News Videos

Witnesses recall seeing erratic plane. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on June 25, 2018.



At first they say the pilot tried to take off back into the air from the beach but failed. Officers immediately responded, but when they got to the plane it was empty.

Officials say Dahlen is seen on surveillance video getting out and running away.

The plane wasn't damaged in the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Low flying plane over Wildwood on June 24, 2018. (Courtesy: Nicole Aiken)

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Plane flies prior before landing in Cape May (Courtesy: Jame McGovern)

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Plane prior to landing on Cape May beach (Courtesy: Ryan Stewart)

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Low flying plane in Wildwood (Courtesy: Samantha)



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newscoast guardsearchjersey shoreCape May
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News