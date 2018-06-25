Pilot flees after plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach in New Jersey

Viewer Video: Low flying plane over Wildwood on June 24, 2018. (Courtesy: Nicole Aiken) (WPVI)

CAPE MAY, New Jersey --
Authorities are searching for the pilot of a single-engine plane that illegally landed on a Coast Guard beach in New Jersey.

Witnesses said the pilot of the small plane was seen running away after illegally landing on a secured beach in Cape May.

Closed circuit cameras caught the plane landing at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

The training center is in a heightened state of security until the incident gets resolved.


A family captured video of the plane flying low over Wildwood earlier Sunday evening. The father can be heard yelling for his young girls to get out of the water for safety.
Viewer Video: Low flying plane over Wildwood on June 24, 2018. (Courtesy: Nicole Aiken)


Ryan Stewart, in West Wildwood, said that for about 15 minutes, he saw the plane flying erratically, doing flips, dips and nose dives. Stewart recorded video of the plane.
Viewer Video: Plane prior to landing on Cape May beach (Courtesy: Ryan Stewart)


Another Wildwood resident named Samantha also captured video of the low flying plane in the area.
Viewer Video: Low flying plane in Wildwood (Courtesy: Samantha)


Several law enforcement agencies, including the Cape May County Police, Sheriff, and the Coast Guard Investigative Services, are looking for the pilot.

It's not known if the pilot was injured in the landing.

