Gun-toting kids? Gun range offering training lessons to children in Texas

A gun class in Friendswood is offering training lessons to children. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
A gun class in Texas is offering training lessons to children.

For most, the class is brand new.

The kids, ages 11 to 14, took part in Best Shot Range's pistol camp. The camp is a three-hour course that allows children to get the feel of firing a gun.

"With all the current world events going on, I think it's important to safely use one," Andy Gu said.

Before they were allowed to shoot, owner Matt Fleming taught the children safety.

Parents are making sure their children hit the gun range.



His message was to point the gun in a safe direction, keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot and keep the gun unloaded.

"Why would you not want to put them in the right setting?" Fleming said. "Where if they're ever exposed to a gun, they know what to do."

Not everyone thinks teaching kids is safe.

The Brady Campaign, which aims to prevent gun violence, said studies show when kids are alone, they ignore what they learn.

The agency said instead, parents should lock weapons, and ask others if they own a gun at their home.

