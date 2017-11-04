PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --Fallen NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo is being recognized with a permanent honor, one year after his death.
A plaque will be dedicated Saturday for Tuozzolo at the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx where he worked.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill are expected at the ceremony.
Sergeant Tuozzolo was shot and killed one year ago Saturday while responding to a call of an armed man in the Bronx.
A street in the Bronx was renamed in his honor in September.
Purdy Street between Metropolitan Avenue and Saint Raymond's Avenue in Parkchester was renamed Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo Way.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts