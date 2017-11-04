NYPD SGT TUOZZOLO KILLED

Plaque dedication for fallen NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo, 1 year after his death

EMBED </>More Videos

A plaque will be dedicated to NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo.

Eyewitness News
PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
Fallen NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo is being recognized with a permanent honor, one year after his death.

A plaque will be dedicated Saturday for Tuozzolo at the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx where he worked.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill are expected at the ceremony.

Sergeant Tuozzolo was shot and killed one year ago Saturday while responding to a call of an armed man in the Bronx.

A street in the Bronx was renamed in his honor in September.

Purdy Street between Metropolitan Avenue and Saint Raymond's Avenue in Parkchester was renamed Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo Way.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nypd sgt tuozzolo killedfuneralnypdofficer killedNew York CityMassapequa
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Community mourns NYPD sergeant killed, a father of 2
NYPD sergeant dead, 2nd wounded in Bronx shooting
NYPD SGT TUOZZOLO KILLED
Street named after NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
Street renamed in honor of NYPD sergeant killed in line of duty
EXCLUSIVE: Widow, colleagues of slain NYPD sergeant share stories
Family of NYPD sergeant killed in Bronx honored at Jets game
More nypd sgt tuozzolo killed
Top Stories
Man fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island
Wake to be held for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Weiner to report to prison on Monday
Family, friends mourn 2 young women fatally shot on Halloween night
Injuries reported from accident involving garbage truck in Mamaroneck
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
Show More
Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations
'Veronica Mars' actor dead after jumping from LA building
President Trump visits Pearl Harbor on eve of Asia trip
Innocent man beaten after crash: 'It's just bad what they did'
Man wanted for two NYC murders caught in Pennsylvania
More News
Top Video
Man fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
Family, friends mourn 2 young women fatally shot on Halloween night
More Video