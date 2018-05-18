A woman jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.The woman is said to be 47 years old and sources confirm that she was a Playboy model. The boy is 7-year-old, and police said they are "believed to be mother and son."She jumped from The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and died.Sources said the woman has been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with her estranged husband.The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. and were assigned to the 25th-floor suite.A police investigation is underway.----------