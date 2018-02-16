PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'Please do something' - Mom of Florida school shooting victim makes passionate plea to Trump

Mother of Florida shooting victim lashes out at Trump (KTRK)

PARKLAND, Florida --
An interview on CNN Thursday captured some of the pain and grief the families of the victims killed in the Parkland school shooting rampage are going through.

That includes Lori Alhadeff, the mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff.

"How? How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school? How do they get through security?" Lori began. "The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door and starts shooting, shooting her and killing her!"

Lori continued, making an emotional plea to the president.

"President Trump, you say, 'What can you do? You could stop the guns from getting into these children's hands," she said. "Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!"

Seventeen people were killed in the massacre.

The president responded to the shooting on Thursday, stressing the need to address mental health issues in America but avoiding any mention of guns.

Watch the full interview above with Lori Alhadeff.

SEE ALSO: 'Hero' assistant football coach, students among Parkland School shooting victims
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun violenceattacku.s. & worldgun controlFlorida
