Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone

GASTONIA, North Carolina --
Police in North Carolina found three children age 7 and younger drinking vodka while their mother was away from the home for at least seven hours, officials said.

Tyeisha Coneisha Streater, 26, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Gastonia police told news outlets.

According to arrest warrants, officers found all three children outside the Gastonia apartment Monday. The oldest child had defecated outside and simulated a sex act on her brother. Investigators say the 7-year-old also wandered into traffic and tried to stop cars.

Assistant District Attorney Megan Rhoden said the girl had been exhibiting "very erratic behavior," including trying to get into a laundromat, to break glass to get a fire extinguisher and to eat food off the floor. Rhoden didn't immediately return a phone call seeking additional comment Tuesday.

Streater told police her children were asleep when she went to a laundromat with her 8-month-old child and that the empty alcohol bottles police found had been filled with water. She admitted leaving her children at home alone was wrong but said she was gone for about 90 minutes, disputing the police report

Streater is jailed on a $25,000 bond despite her request to have it decreased so she could return to work. Online records don't say if she has an attorney.

The children are now in care of Streater's grandmother.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alcoholunderage drinkingNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in Bronx triple shooting
Man caught on camera slashing woman in front of Apollo
Video released of suspect wanted in brutal beating of woman in Queens
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
Next steps for caravan to unfold mostly out of public view
Mueller team has floated idea of subpoena for Trump
Fight over money may have led to fatal LI stabbing
Elderly woman killed, husband hurt in Brooklyn car wash crash
Show More
Report: Woman 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Cops: Off-duty officer shoots suspect trying to rob him
Police use stun gun on nurse who refused to leave emergency room
Lost for days, trucker never touched load of potato chips
Bear captured after wandering through Paramus and Ridgewood
More News