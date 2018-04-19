Police: Alex Rodriguez's nephew held for ransom after Lamborghini deal goes bad

(Shutterstock)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities say a deal to sell a Lamborghini in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday ended with the seller -- who happens to be Alex Rodriguez's nephew -- briefly held against his will by the prospective buyers inside his hotel room.

Officials say 29-year-old Norberto Susini met the two men at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square to make the deal. But the would-be buyers, identified as 33-year-old Lamin Vucetovic and 30-year-old Anthony Gilkes, allegedly demanded their $35,000 deposit back.

Susini reportedly refused, and the two men held him in his hotel room against his will. Authorities say they then launched a plot attempt to ransom the victim's business partners, who instead called police.

The men turned themselves in around 4 a.m.

Vucetovic is charged with kidnapping, while Gilkes is charged with unlawful imprisonment

