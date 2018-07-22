SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have arrested the handcuffed shoplifting suspect who escaped from custody in Manhattan.
Authorities say 39-year-old Derek Robinson and 21-year-old Alice Scruggs were swiping items from a Nike store at Broadway and Spring Street in SoHo Friday night.
Officers nabbed them nearby.
They had handcuffed Scruggs, and were handcuffing Robinson when he ran off.
A police helicopter and a K9 unit responded to the scene.
The NYPD said Sunday that Robinson has been arrested, and charged with petit larceny and escape.
