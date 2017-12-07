Police arrest son months after woman found dead in Brooklyn apartment

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An arrest was made on Thursday in the case of a Brooklyn woman who was found dead in her apartment in July.

Police took 28-year-old Jayvon Mulzac into custody for allegedly murdering his mother, 70-year-old Noreen Mulzac.

Officers discovered the body of Noreen inside her Canarsie apartment on July 17th. At the time, sources told Eyewitness News that her bedroom had been ransacked, her legs bound with cloth and a blanket was partially covering her.

Eyewitness News also spoke exclusively to Noreen's daughter Shiffon in the days following her mother's death.

Police have charged Jayvon with second degree murder.
