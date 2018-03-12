Bride arrested on suspicion of impaired driving on way to her wedding

MARANA, Arizona --
Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding.

Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It is not known whether Young has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Scott tweeted, "Don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help."

Young was taken to a police substation to have her blood drawn and released without going to jail.

It's unknown whether Young made it to her wedding.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weddingDUInanny arrestedArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Pilot reported engine failure in helicopter crash that killed 5
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Fatal helicopter crash is 3rd involving company in past 11 years
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Harnesses likely kept passengers from escaping helicopter crash, experts say
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after road rage rampage
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
New York area gears up as 3rd nor'easter bears down
Show More
NYPD officer saves LI man trapped in burning car
James Levine fired by Met after it finds evidence of sexual abuse
Porn star Stormy Daniels offers to repay $130K to discuss Trump
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos