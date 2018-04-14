  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ABDUCTION

Police: Missing Brooklyn woman possibly abducted by 2 armed men

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police said a missing Brooklyn woman was possibly abducted by two armed men and is being held against her will at an unknown location.

Twenty-two-year-old Olivia Elliot was last seen at her Canarsie home on the 900 block of East 83rd Street on April 2.

Police said Elliot called her mother on Saturday at 4 a.m. and told her she had been abducted by two men with firearms near Glenwood Road and Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie. She told her she's being held against her will in an unknown location.

Elliot is black, approximately 5'10" and 210 pounds. She has the name "DAPHNE" tattooed on her left wrist.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

