Police bust Bronx heroin ring in 'Operation Breaking Bad'

((Photo courtesy NYPD))

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police say they have busted a heroin trafficking ring, in a takedown labelled 'Operation Breaking Bad'.

On Tuesday morning, officers from the NYPD's Narcotics Borough Bronx and FBI agents executed the operation.

18 people were arrested and a total of 3 kilograms of heroin, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and approximately $300,000 US currency was seized, according to the NYPD.

Investigators say the ring was responsible for multiple fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the Bronx and the New York metropolitan area.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsheroindrug bustBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News