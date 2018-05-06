Police: Manhattan deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A deli employee in Manhattan was stabbed after a fight over the price of salad, police say.

Two women got into the verbal argument with a male employee at a deli located at 219 East Broadway on the Lower East Side around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the women left the store and came back with another man. The man then got into a verbal dispute with the employee, and grabbed the garbage can outside and threw it at the door.

The employee and suspect then got into a physical fight and the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the employee in the arm.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingsaladLower East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Multiple people injured after car crashes into Westchester restaurant
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Woman crossing street killed during police pursuit in Newark
Man charged with kidnapping, abandoning child of ex-girlfriend
Grandmother attacked, robbed inside Bronx building
Show More
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
Police: School bus driver arrested while trying to meet child for sex
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Vigil held for boy killed by hit and run driver in Queens
Giuliani won't rule out chance of Trump taking the Fifth in Russia probe
More News