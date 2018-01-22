Police: Driver arrested after speeding over 120 mph on Long Island Expressway

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) --
A driver on Long Island found himself on the wrong side of the law after police say he was caught speeding over 120 miles an hour while high on drugs.

Police say a Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old Muhammed Javed was seen speeding on the eastbound Long Island Expressway as he crossed from Nassau County to Suffolk County at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

Officers in Nassau County contacted their counterparts in Suffolk County, who tracked the vehicle's speed at 124 miles an hour and were able to stop the vehicle and apprehend Javed after he got off the expressway at exit 64 in Medford.

Javed is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving and unlawful possession of marijuana.
