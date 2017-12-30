  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
2 injured in multi-vehicle accident in Levittown, Long Island

At least two people were hurt in a crash in Levittown.

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --
Two people are hospitalized following a four-vehicle accident on Long Island Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Wantagh Avenue in Levittown.

Nassau County police say the driver of the car that caused the accident fled the scene.

The conditions of those injured are not yet known.

The road was initially closed for the investigation but has since been reopened.

