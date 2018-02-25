CHP: Drunk man rides horse onto 91 Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto the 91 freeway on his birthday, according to the CHP. (CHP Santa Fe Springs)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
An intoxicated man on horseback galloped onto the 91 Freeway in Long Beach on his birthday, putting himself and his animal in danger, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man riding a white horse on the eastbound 91 from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. Officers found the man on his horse after he had exited at Downey and rode into Bellflower.

They stopped the man and administered field sobriety tests, with results of .21 and .19 percent - or more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse under the influence.

He was identified as Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia, with police documents indicating he turned 29 years old shortly before he was spotted on the freeway.

His horse Guera was unharmed and was released to Perez's mother.

The CHP offered a simple message to the public: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
DUIhorsesCHPfreewayLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warning issued after tourist with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
NYPD: Men robbed after being lured by dating web site
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
Toyota, Hyundai recall about 110,000 vehicles
Man charged with showing porn to 4-year-old at car dealership
Students, shooting survivors to rally for gun control in NJ
Political end to Olympics: North Korea offers talks with US
Deliverymen caught on camera throwing packages at NJ homes
Show More
Rangers reach trade sending six-time All-Star Rick Nash to Bruins
Family, friends remember young boy gunned down in home
School placed on lockdown after former student posts gun photo
VIDEO: Woman loses control of SUV, crashes into store
Animals reunited with owners following Hurricane Maria
More News
Top Video
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
abc7NY presents: The house that never sleeps
Warning issued after tourist with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Family, friends remember young boy gunned down in home
More Video