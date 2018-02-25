No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated. #CHP pic.twitter.com/IQ09Qgeq4j — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 24, 2018

An intoxicated man on horseback galloped onto the 91 Freeway in Long Beach on his birthday, putting himself and his animal in danger, California Highway Patrol officials said.CHP officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man riding a white horse on the eastbound 91 from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. Officers found the man on his horse after he had exited at Downey and rode into Bellflower.They stopped the man and administered field sobriety tests, with results of .21 and .19 percent - or more than double the legal limit.The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse under the influence.He was identified as Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia, with police documents indicating he turned 29 years old shortly before he was spotted on the freeway.His horse Guera was unharmed and was released to Perez's mother.The CHP offered a simple message to the public: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," the agency wrote on Twitter.