WORLD TRADE CENTER

Police: Fake grenade spotted in X-ray prompts security scramble at 1 WTC

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
A man from Maryland is in custody after police said he brought a fake hand grenade in a bag to 1 World Trade Center Thursday.

The fake grenade -- which Port Authority Police flagged as being a possible explosive device -- was spotted passing through an X-ray machine in Tower 1's north lobby just after 9 a.m.

Responding officers quickly determined it was not a threat by a bomb squad.

However, the 24-year-old was taken into custody and Port Authority Police said charges are pending.

Investigators said there was no lockdown at 1 World Trade Center and the device was quickly cleared.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
world trade centergrenadeLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD TRADE CENTER
Symbol of resilience dedicated at World Trade Center site
Houston vs. New York: A head-to-head matchup
Water gushes through 1 WTC, traps people in elevators
Annual Tunnel to Towers run honors firefighter killed on 9/11
Thousands gather at ground zero to commemorate 9/11
More world trade center
Top Stories
Singer, actor Jim Nabors of Gomer Pyle fame dies
Victim dies in girlfriend's arms as suspect records stabbing
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose
College student 'owes' $200,000 after tweet goes viral
Teen causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegations
Matt Lauer: 'No words to express my sorrow'
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking pot with student
Show More
Why the flu shot this year may not protect you
Rikers captains suspended after running away from attack
Missing Florida teen, soccer coach could be headed to NY
Landlord drops eviction lawsuit on 100-year-old woman
Teens accused of stalking, attacking people on street
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos