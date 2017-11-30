A man from Maryland is in custody after police said he brought a fake hand grenade in a bag to 1 World Trade Center Thursday.The fake grenade -- which Port Authority Police flagged as being a possible explosive device -- was spotted passing through an X-ray machine in Tower 1's north lobby just after 9 a.m.Responding officers quickly determined it was not a threat by a bomb squad.However, the 24-year-old was taken into custody and Port Authority Police said charges are pending.Investigators said there was no lockdown at 1 World Trade Center and the device was quickly cleared.