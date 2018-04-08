Police are on the hunt for a gunman who held up a barbershop on Staten Island.The robbery happened Friday night at Richie's Barbershop on Olympia Boulevard.Investigators say the suspect pistol-whipped a 27-year-old man numerous times and stole 300 dollars in cash and expensive jewelry.Emergency workers rushed the victim to the hospital. Doctors used 20 staples to close a gash on his head.The suspect is described as a black or dark-skinned male between 25-35 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue-colored jacket dark-colored pants and Nike sneakers.----------