Police hunt suspect in attempted rape of woman in Harlem

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect in the attempted rape of a woman in Harlem.

The incident happened May 11 at about 11:30 p.m.

According to the NYPD, a 22-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Lenox Avenue and St. Nicholas Avenue when the suspect approached her from behind and attempted to pull her pants down.

After a struggle, the man fled the location westbound on 111th Street towards Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his thirties, approximately 5'7", medium complexion and approximately 160lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, black hooded shirt with "Champion" on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted rapewoman attackedHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Police investigating alleged sex assault in high school bathroom
3 tornadoes confirmed in NY area, 5 storm-related deaths
Still no turnstiles at NYC hospital 1 year after shooting
Laurel vs. yanny: Teens behind the debate settle it
Police: Arrested mom stabbed eldest daughter up to 70 times
Teacher allegedly drowns raccoons in front of students
Teen allegedly kidnapped, assaulted getting off school bus
Show More
NYC parking meter rates to go up by the end of 2018
Locals in London reflect on Meghan Markle, royal wedding
Truck spill spreads cookie dough all over highway
Suspect sought in 2 attempted abductions in Brooklyn
Deal to buy tickets leads to chokehold robbery on UES
More News