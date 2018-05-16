HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for a suspect in the attempted rape of a woman in Harlem.
The incident happened May 11 at about 11:30 p.m.
According to the NYPD, a 22-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Lenox Avenue and St. Nicholas Avenue when the suspect approached her from behind and attempted to pull her pants down.
After a struggle, the man fled the location westbound on 111th Street towards Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his thirties, approximately 5'7", medium complexion and approximately 160lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, black hooded shirt with "Champion" on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
