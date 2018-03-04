  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
SHOTS FIRED

Police identify Alabama man who killed himself near White House

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details after officials say a man shot himself to death near the White House.

WASHINGTON --
Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House.

Police say it was 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama, who approached the fence along the north side of the White House and fired several rounds from a handgun shortly before noon on Saturday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. And the Secret Service says no member of the first family was at the White House when the incident took place.

Authorities say none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.

