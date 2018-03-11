Police are investigating the killing of a 22-year-old college student from Long Island.Police said 22-year-old Haley Anderson from Westbury was found dead Friday afternoon at a home near Binghamton University, where she was a nursing student.Following an autopsy on Saturday, Anderson's death was ruled a homicide, police said. Further details about her death have not yet been released.The university released a statement on Facebook:Authorities said they found her body during a welfare check.Investigators now want to find the male student with whom she had a relationship. They believe he left the country before authorities found Anderson's body.So far, no arrests have been made.----------