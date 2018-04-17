Police are searching for the intruder who entered the bedroom of two young sisters in Brooklyn.The incident, which is being investigated as an attempted sexual assault, happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Borough ParkThe sisters found a strange man in their bedroom, according to investigators. The older girl, a 14-year-old, awoke to find the man with his hand across her face.She began screaming, which woke up her 10-year-old sister. They both were yelling and fled from the man.The girls' parents helped them out a ground floor window to safety.The suspect, who had apparently broken in through the window, fled the scene.Sources say nothing is believed to have been missing from the home. The girls were badly shaken, but unharmed."They looked up and they saw an intruder come in," said the girls' nanny, Chaya Tomlin. "They screamed really loud so he flew and left his bike and sweatshirt. They screamed so loud that he didn't have a chance for anything, he just ran. I'm sure they're traumatized but I heard they're OK, they're in good hands and I'm sure the parents will do whatever they have to do."No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the NYPD Special Victims Unit.----------