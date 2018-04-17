Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault of a teenage girl in Brooklyn.It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Borough ParkTwo sisters found a strange man in their bedroom, according to investigators. The older girl, a 14-year-old, awoke to find the man in her bed.She began screaming, which woke up her 10-year-old sister. They both were yelling and fled from the manThe girls' parents helped them out a ground floor window to safety.The suspect fled the scene. He may have left a bicycle or clothing behind.No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the NYPD Special Victims Unit.----------