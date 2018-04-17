BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault of a teenage girl in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Borough Park
Two sisters found a strange man in their bedroom, according to investigators. The older girl, a 14-year-old, awoke to find the man in her bed.
She began screaming, which woke up her 10-year-old sister. They both were yelling and fled from the man
The girls' parents helped them out a ground floor window to safety.
The suspect fled the scene. He may have left a bicycle or clothing behind.
No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the NYPD Special Victims Unit.
