BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault of a teenage girl in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Borough Park

Two sisters found a strange man in their bedroom, according to investigators. The older girl, a 14-year-old, awoke to find the man in her bed.

She began screaming, which woke up her 10-year-old sister. They both were yelling and fled from the man

The girls' parents helped them out a ground floor window to safety.

The suspect fled the scene. He may have left a bicycle or clothing behind.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by the NYPD Special Victims Unit.

