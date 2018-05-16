Police investigating alleged sexual assault in gender-neutral bathroom at New Jersey high school

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a sexual assault case reported on the campus of a New Jersey high school.

Parents were informed Wednesday morning of an alleged sexual assault involving two students inside Montclair High School's all-gender restroom.

Authorities say they were initially called to the high school around 3:18 p.m. Monday afternoon when someone reported an incident of a sexual nature involving two juveniles inside a gender-neutral bathroom.

The letter sent to parents called the incident an "alleged sexual assault" and states the "the safety of our students is of primary concern."

Some parents said they appreciate the transparency school administrators have shown throughout the process.

"I was concerned, but I think it was an appropriate email and it informed the parents that there was an incident and it's being investigated and no details are being released until they know more," parent Stephanie Troeller said.

Because of the ages of those involved and student confidentiality, no other details were released at this time.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is also involved with the investigation.

