Police investigating damaged Virgin Mary statue on Long Island as hate crime

Joe Torres has more on the Virgin Mary statue that was damaged on Long Island.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating an unholy act on Long Island as a hate crime.

Investigators say someone damaged a statue of the Virgin Mary at Saint Gerard's Church in Port Jefferson Station.

The statue sits behind the church near a Little League field.

Police believe the vandal struck between March 16th and March 18th.

There is no word on if police found the missing piece of the statue.

