PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) --Police are investigating an unholy act on Long Island as a hate crime.
Investigators say someone damaged a statue of the Virgin Mary at Saint Gerard's Church in Port Jefferson Station.
The statue sits behind the church near a Little League field.
Police believe the vandal struck between March 16th and March 18th.
There is no word on if police found the missing piece of the statue.
