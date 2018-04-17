Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon.
At about 8 p.m. Monday, the boy's mother came home to the Esplanade Gardens apartment complex on Lincoln Avenue and found him unconscious.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Police say the boy's father was the last person to see the little boy before he was found unconscious.
The child's father apparnetly dropped the mother and son off at the hospital and hasn't been seen since.
The boy's identity has not yet been released.
