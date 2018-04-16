Investigation underway into death of baby in New Jersey

HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby in New Jersey.

The newborn was discovered Monday afternoon in the borough of Highland Park and pronounced dead at Robert Wood University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Investigators have been focused on an area between two homes on Lincoln Avenue just off Route 27.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The baby's identity and gender have not yet been released.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Highland Park Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 572-3800 or (732) 745-3263.

