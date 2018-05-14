  • LIVE VIDEO Opening of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Police investigating deaths of neighbors fatally shot in Bushwick

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Sols has the latest on two murders in Bushwick.

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Investigators are searching for clues after two next door neighbors were found murdered in their homes at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.

54-year-old Basil Gray was found fatally shot Sunday inside his home at the Bushwick Houses. Family members had not heard from him since last week.

Police believe his death is linked to that of his neighbor, 62-year-old Ana Devalle, who was found bound and shot in the head on Friday..

Investigators say Gray may have heard the gunshots next door and was killed after going to check on his neighbor.

Gray lived alone on the fifth floor and was found lying on the floor unconscious with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the man died Friday.

"It is a strong possibility that he died on the same date and approximate time as his female neighbor," says NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper.

A weapon was not recovered in the man's apartment. Police also did not find any signs of robbery in his unit.

As for Devalle's apartment, there was a small amount of money missing from Friday's incident.

Police say they are conducting door-to-door searches within the Bushwick Houses to ensure the safety of residents and are questioning every person in the building.

Police are also stepping up patrols to reassure residents.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdeath investigationBushwickNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Nanny to be sentenced in fatal stabbings of 2 children
2 cars go up in flames while parked on LI street
Dozens killed in protests as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Suspect accused of dragging LI police officer during traffic stop
Show More
1 critically injured in Jersey City crash, driver in custody
LIRR to upgrade safety at crossings due to GPS confusion
Deal reached in dispute over NJ statue marking massacre
VIDEO: Bounce house blows onto highway with boy inside
Car flips over in middle of Madison Avenue
More News