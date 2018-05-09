Police investigating spree of mailbox thefts in Yonkers

Police in Yonkers have issued an alert to residents following a series of mailbox thefts early Tuesday.The thefts occurred at about 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the area of Yonkers Avenue. Seven mailboxes were targeted with their contents stolen.Police said anyone using those mailboxes to send checks or checking account information should notify their financial institutions to verify their bank accounts were not compromised.The suspects are alleged to have keys to the mailboxes, and may pass themselves off as postal employees.Police are advising residents to go directly to their local post office and drop off mail inside the postal facility or hand deliver to their carrier.Police said mailboxes were targeted at the following locations:--21 Durst Place--560 Yonkers Avenue--614 Yonkers Avenue--656 Yonkers Avenue--733 Yonkers Avenue--915 Yonkers Avenue--Seminary Avenue at Valentine StreetResidents are advised to call the Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900 to report suspicious activity at or around mailboxes.----------