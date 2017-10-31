Police shot a man who was apparently involved in a stabbing inside an apartment in Queens on Tuesday.The ordeal happened on Shore Front Parkway near Beach 102nd Street in Rockaway Park.Investigators said a woman was first stabbed, and then responding officers shot him in the leg.Both the woman and the man were taken to the hospital with what officials said are non-life threatening injuries.The officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for more information.