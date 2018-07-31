A police officer fatally shot an armed homeowner in Colorado in an apparent case of mistaken identity after that man had killed an intruder inside his home.Police responded to reports of an intruder early Monday morning, and arriving officers heard gunfire. They confronted a man armed with a gun, and the officer shot and killed him.Authorities now say the armed man was actually the homeowner, who had just killed the intruder.Officials say the intruder was found dead on the bathroom floor."This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved," Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a statement. "We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time."An injured juvenile was also in the bathroom. That juvenile was taken to the hospital after receiving injuries from the intruder.The police officer is on paid administrative leave.Neighbors say the homeowner was a retired grandfather who was known for tending to his garden."Just devastating," one neighbor said. "He was our neighbor. My dad knows him. He is very friendly, you know? Every time we've seen him, he'd wave."----------