Long Island man arrested with weapons after threatening phone call, police say

Eyewitness News
WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities in Suffolk County say they found an arsenal of weapons in the home of a man who made a threatening phone call.

32-year-old Robert Csak was arrested on more than a dozen weapons possession charges, including the possession of illegal assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Authorities say the investigation originated due to a threatening phone call to Summit School in Nyack, which Csak attended 16 years ago.

Csak called the school Saturday and threatened an employee, according to investigators. Another employee got the message and called Clarkstown police.

The suspect was traced to his apartment in Lindenhurst where police say they found nine illegal guns on Saturday night, along with bullet-proof vests, a silencer and boxes of ammunition.

Suffolk County police say it was the largest stash of weapons they had ever found.

