Police investigating murders of 3 women inside home in Hempstead

Marcus Solis has the latest on a triple homicide in Hempstead.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating the murders of three women who were found dead inside a home in Hempstead Saturday morning.

Authorities are looking for a person of interest in the case, said Nassau County Detective Lt. Richard LeBrun.

According to detectives, four victims of an assault were discovered at a Perry Street residence.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The victims are a mother, her daughter, and a family friend.



According to the parents of one of the victims, the incident unfolded at about 3 a.m., as two women were visiting a friend at the home.

That friend's brother became violent and launched into a deadly rampage that left his mother and sister dead, as well as 29-year-old Janel Simpson, one of the women who was visiting.

The other woman who was visiting was injured but managed to escape and hide in a neighboring backyard until help could arrive. She is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The women sustained blunt force trauma to their bodies, said LeBrun.

He said the incident was a targeted event, not random.
