Homicide investigators talking to relatives of victims. 3 people killed another injured in a house in Hempsead overnight. pic.twitter.com/jWtFzxafpB — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) August 12, 2017

Police are investigating the murders of three women who were found dead inside a home in Hempstead Saturday morning.Authorities are looking for a person of interest in the case, said Nassau County Detective Lt. Richard LeBrun.According to detectives, four victims of an assault were discovered at a Perry Street residence.Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.The victims are a mother, her daughter, and a family friend.According to the parents of one of the victims, the incident unfolded at about 3 a.m., as two women were visiting a friend at the home.That friend's brother became violent and launched into a deadly rampage that left his mother and sister dead, as well as 29-year-old Janel Simpson, one of the women who was visiting.The other woman who was visiting was injured but managed to escape and hide in a neighboring backyard until help could arrive. She is in stable condition at a local hospital.The women sustained blunt force trauma to their bodies, said LeBrun.He said the incident was a targeted event, not random.