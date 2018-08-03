Police: Man arrested in Buffalo after caught on surveillance setting fire to Staten Island gas station

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested the man who was caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a gas station on Staten Island.


Officers took Fakrol Islam of Brooklyn into custody in Buffalo.

The 26-year-old is now in the hospital for burns.

Police say Islam filled up a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.

The incident happened Monday night in Bulls Head. One man was seriously injured.

Islam faces several charges, including arson.

