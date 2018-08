Frightening arson attack. Police looking for this man who tried to set a gas station on fire. Thankfully the flames were put out before the tanks exploded. @ABC7NY Richmond Ave, Staten Island. Bull’s Head neighborhood pic.twitter.com/nOhoOlaiUo — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) July 31, 2018

Police say they have arrested the man who was caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a gas station on Staten Island Officers took Fakrol Islam of Brooklyn into custody in Buffalo.The 26-year-old is now in the hospital for burns.Police say Islam filled up a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.The incident happened Monday night in Bulls Head. One man was seriously injured.Islam faces several charges, including arson.----------