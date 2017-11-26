Police: Man arrested after crashing into patrol cars during chase on Long Island

MASTIC, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island man is under arrest after authorities say he led officers on a chase and crashed into three police cars early Sunday.

According to Suffolk County Police, 20-year-old Robert Noon was observed driving erratically in a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban on Winters Drive in Mastic at about 12:40 a.m.

When an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, police say Noon fled eastbound on Sunrise Service Road North, then northbound on Barnes Road, then southbound on Weeks Avenue toward a dead-end.

As he turned he crashed into three police cars, and continued back to Barnes Road southbound.

Police say Noon eventually lost control of the vehicle on Moriches-Middle Island Road, crashed into a utility pole, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was apprehended a short time later,. There were no injuries.

Noon is charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, driving with a suspended license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well as a number of traffic violations.

