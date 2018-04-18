  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Suspect charged with attempted rape after allegedly entering bedroom of sisters in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim reports police in Brooklyn have arrested a man on attempted rape charges.

Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A suspect is under arrest after police say he broke into the bedroom of two young sisters in Brooklyn.

38-year-old Isaac Hernandez of Queens is charged with attempted rape, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of 40th Street and 15th Avenue in Borough Park.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was sleeping in her room along with her 10-year-old sister who was sleeping in a separate bed.

The older girl woke up to a man laying next to her, covering her face with his hands.

She tried to move and was grabbed, but began to scream, waking her sister who also began to scream, police said.

The man pulled up his pants and fled on foot through an unlocked window in an unknown direction.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted sex assaultBorough ParkBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
Island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico blamed on excavator
Prosecutors to announce whether charges will be filed in death of Prince
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Proposal for testing on type of engine in Southwest incident still not approved
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Show More
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
NYPD officers step in to save child from choking on popcorn
Family of alleged shoplifter who died in supermarket altercation demands justice
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in 7-Eleven parking lot in New Jersey
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
More News