BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A suspect is under arrest after police say he broke into the bedroom of two young sisters in Brooklyn.
38-year-old Isaac Hernandez of Queens is charged with attempted rape, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of 40th Street and 15th Avenue in Borough Park.
Police say a 14-year-old girl was sleeping in her room along with her 10-year-old sister who was sleeping in a separate bed.
The older girl woke up to a man laying next to her, covering her face with his hands.
She tried to move and was grabbed, but began to scream, waking her sister who also began to scream, police said.
The man pulled up his pants and fled on foot through an unlocked window in an unknown direction.
